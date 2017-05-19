161st Street BID wants a Jeter Street • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The 161st Street Business Improvement District would like to see New York City and the Bronx, permanently honor, Yankee Captain, Derek Jeter, by co-naming E. 161st Street between Walton and Rivera Avenues, JETER STREET.

Dr. Cary Goodman, the force behind renaming River Avenue in honor of the former Yankee, Mariano Rivera, said, ”Co-naming the street for Derek Jeter would be a great way to celebrate #2 and unite the two teammates.”

If enacted into law, Jeter Street would be only one of three streets in New York City named for someone while alive. There is a Willie Mays Street in Harlem by the former Polo Grounds and Rivera Avenue. “The excitement of last Sunday’s Jeter Day can be extended through Bronx Week and into next week when the Mayor will host a Bronx City Hall,” exclaimed Goodman. “I hope he will endorse this idea while he’s in the borough.”