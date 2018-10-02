AL Wild Card: 162 Games Comes Down To 1 • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Today both the New York Yankees and the Oakland A’s are working out at the Bronx cathedral of baseball, Yankee stadium for tomorrow’s single game matchup to decide the American League Wild Card.

Think about it? It is appropriately named “wild card” because, you play 162 games the entire season and if you don’t come in first place to win your division title, you hopefully have played well enough to play another A.L.. One from one of the other divisions that also has played well, but did not come in first place to play for a chance to head to the post season for a Division Series playoff and hopefully the World Series.

The fact is that the Yankees with a season record of 100 wins and 62 losses, under rookie manager, Aaron Boone had a great season, especially with all the injuries and new players, both rookies and season players that they had to bring in to stay competitive. Not only did they stay competitive, but they gave their rivals in the Eastern Division, the Red Sox a serious run for the AL East championship.

Unfortunately, the Red Sox under the other rookie manager, Alex Cora were on fire throughout the season ending with a 108 – 54 best record that kept the Yankees at bay and end the season eight games back.

The fact is that the American League had some powerful competition this season with three teams that had winning records of over 100 games. Boston had the best record with their 108 – 54, Houston won the Western Division with a record of 103 – 59 and the Yankees 100 – 62. Now don’t sleep on the Cleveland Indians who came close to also winning 100 games with a season record of 91 – 71 well enough to capture the Central Division Championships.

So these next few wild card games are like the last 2 minutes of a basketball, or football championship games. Condensed pressure on the players to win They are exciting to watch no matter what team your rooting for because your witnessing what, Howard Cosell the famous WABC sports journalist used to eloquently quote: “The thrill of victory, or the agony of defeat.” These wild card games are super exciting, as every player knows that after playing 162 games this one final game is the one the counts.