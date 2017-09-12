Nineteen Straight Wins, Running Towards History • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – They did it again. The Cleveland Indians continue to defeat the odds of those that are betting against them continuing their consecutive winning streak. Yesterday they defeated the Detroit Tigers 11-0 to record their 19th consecutive win.

Cleveland is the sixth team to win 19 game consecutive games. It is the longest streak since 2002 when the Oakland A’s won 20 in a row.

Cleveland can match that tonight when they play the Detroit Tigers and their ace, Cory Kluber, a bonafide contender for a Cy Young Award takes the mound.

When asked about the winning streak yesterday, Francisco Lindor who has been on fire during this streak batting .338 said. “We haven’t really paid attention to it. We’re just enjoying the ride and trying to focus on what we have in front of our feet. Today is in the past already. We focus on what we have tomorrow, and we’ll see what happens.”