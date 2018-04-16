1st LatinoMVP Award Given In Puerto Rico • Latino Sports

San Juan, PR: Twenty-eight years ago the idea of the LatinoMVP award was born in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico when Latino Sports President, Julio Pabón was on vacation and heard about the controversy involving the 1989 American League MVP award.

Apparently many in the Puerto Rican and Latino sports profession believed that Ruben Sierra was overlooked by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) for the 1989 American League MVP when the award went to Robin Yount of the then Milwaukee Brewers. Yount had a good year as well, but arguably, the young Sierra in his third year in the majors with the Texas Rangers led the league in more of the offensive categories. Many sports writers, especially those from Puerto Rico and many cities in the mainland with large concentration of Puerto Ricans and Latinos, believed Sierra should have been the American League MVP.

Julio Pabón, drawn to the heated conversation of the several sports reporters — who happened to also be in the same hotel — learned about the controversy for the first time and agreed that Sierra was perhaps overlooked. A South Bronx advocate for empowerment all of his life, Pabón organized the first LatinoMVP award giving Ruben Sierra the recognition he deserved the preceding year.

Since that day in 1990 Latino Sports organizes the award on a yearly basis. “This award gives Latino players the recognition they deserve and thus become the role models that many young Latino children need to see,” Mr. Pabón stated during the first award ceremony held in Yankee stadium in 1990.

However, the award has never been given in Puerto Rico. This year, thanks to the two MLB games to be played between the Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins in San Juan’s Hiram Bithorn stadium, Latino Sports will be able to give it’s first ever award to Boricua Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians in the island where both, he and the award were born.

Lindor won the 2016 LatinoMVP award but due to scheduling conflicts and the team’s playoff chase it was very difficult to plan a date for an award ceremony: Lindor knows of the award and wants to work on a way to receive it. As the saying goes: “good things come to those that wait,” and as a result Lindor will be awarded in a on-the-field pre-game ceremony thanks to the cooperation of MLB who supports the idea. Lindor will be awarded in front of his Puerto Rican fans on his native home as history is made with the first LatinoMVP award given in Puerto Rico..

Latino Sports will also give a special recognition award in a separate ceremony to Roberto Perez for his participation playing for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Latino Sports gives a special recognition award to all of the players who participated in WBC.

Lindor will receive a commissioned watercolor painting from nationally recognized sports artist, James Fiorentino and Roberto Perez will receive a caricature by known illustrator, John Pennisi.