Twenty Straight, One Game To The Historic #21 • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – I was in a dinner meeting yesterday with friends and had to apologize to them for constantly looking at my cell phone. I explained that though our meeting and conversation was important, I was trying to also watch another important event. I explained that the Cleveland Indians were playing the Detroit Tigers and that if they won this game they would be tying the Oakland A’s 2002 consecutive wins of 20.

As soon as I connected with the MLB app and watched the first inning homerun by Cleveland’s rising superstar (that had been somewhat ignored by the national sports news coverage), Francisco Lindor do his thing and put the Indians ahead in the first inning 1-0 with a homerun. I had to stop the meeting and show everyone in the dinner table what had just occurred.

They all now know about the Cleveland Indians who went on to win 2-0 and for sure, they also now know about this Puerto Rican rising star shortstop, Francisco Lindor who is now making a lot of people pay attention.

Congrats to the Cleveland Indians for their incredible run and though I have a lot of work to do today as I have to plan for our September 19th LatinoMVP awards presentation to NY Yankee Closer, Dellin Betances and four Puerto Rican players from the visiting Minnesota Twins who played for the historic Team Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

I also have to prepare for another important event tonight (I’m doing my book presentation to United Nations delegates at the Cuban Mission). So though I am extremely busy today, I am watching the game on my cell phone as history might be made, as the Indians could be the only American League team to win 21 consecutive games today. They will tie the all time MLB record of the 1935 Chicago Cubs of 21 games.

I don’t know if I will ever see this again, so just like the Sun eclipse that comes around perhaps once in a lifetime, I can’t miss not watching this game.