2014 Latino MVP Winners Are…… • Latino Sports

The results are finally out for the prestigious Latino MVP awards now celebrating their 25th year in existence. The award is considered as the most prestigious award given to Latino Baseball Players and voted on by members of the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA).

There were some problems with this years vote as it was the first year that the vote was conducted exclusively on line and as a result there was some confusion as many members were waiting for the customary paper ballot.

The awards started in 1989 when Ruben Sierra was overlooked by the Baseball Writers Association of American (BBWAA) for the American League MVP and gave it to Robin Yount of the then Milwaukee Brewers. Yount had a good year as well, but arguably, the young Sierra in his third year with the Texas Rangers had led the league in five of the seven offensive categories. Many sports writers, especially those from Puerto Rico and many cities in the mainland with large concentration of Puerto Ricans and Latinos believed Sierra should have been the American League MVP.

That was when Latino Sports president, Julio Pabón who was in Puerto Rico at the time first learned about the controversy and organized the first LatinoMVP award. Since that day in 1990 Latino Sports has been organizing the award on a yearly basis. “This award is to allow Latino players to get the recognition that they deserve and become the role models that many young Latino children need to see,” Mr. Pabón had stated during the first award ceremony in 1990 and still prevalent today.

The winners are:

25th Annual LatinoMVP Winners

American League Latino MVP

Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

National League Latino MVP

Giancarlo Cruz Michael Stanton, Miami Marlins

American League Latino MVP Pitcher of the Year

Félix Hernández, Seattle Mariners

National League Latino MVP Pitcher of the Year

Johnny Cueto, Cincinnati Reds

American League Latino MVP Relief Pitcher of the Year

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

National League Latino MVP Relief Pitcher of the Year

Rafael Soriano, Washington Nationals

American League Latino MVP Rookie of the Year

José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

National League Latino MVP Rookie of the Year

Jorge Soler, Chicago Cubs

American League Latino MVP Designated Batter

David “Big Papi” Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

Juan Marichal Latino MVP Distinguished Pitcher of the Year

Bartolo Colón, New York Mets

Latino MVP Gold Glove Awards

Yadier Molina, Catcher – St Louis Cardinals

Adrian González, 1st Baseman – Los Angeles Dodgers