2014 Latino MVP Winners Are…… • Latino Sports

The results are finally out for the prestigious Latino MVP awards now celebrating their 25th year in existence. The award is considered as the most prestigious award given to Latino Baseball Players and voted on by members of the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA).
There were some problems with this years vote as it was the first year that the vote was conducted exclusively on line and as a result there was some confusion as many members were waiting for the customary paper ballot.
The awards started in 1989 when Ruben Sierra was overlooked by the Baseball Writers Association of American (BBWAA) for the American League MVP and gave it to Robin Yount of the then Milwaukee Brewers. Yount had a good year as well, but arguably, the young Sierra in his third year with the Texas Rangers had led the league in five of the seven offensive categories. Many sports writers, especially those from Puerto Rico and many cities in the mainland with large concentration of Puerto Ricans and Latinos believed Sierra should have been the American League MVP.
That was when Latino Sports president, Julio Pabón who was in Puerto Rico at the time first learned about the controversy and organized the first LatinoMVP award. Since that day in 1990 Latino Sports has been organizing the award on a yearly basis. “This award is to allow Latino players to get the recognition that they deserve and become the role models that many young Latino children need to see,” Mr. Pabón had stated during the first award ceremony in 1990 and still prevalent today.
The winners are:
25th Annual LatinoMVP Winners
American League Latino MVP
Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers
National League Latino MVP
Giancarlo Cruz Michael Stanton, Miami Marlins
American League Latino MVP Pitcher of the Year
Félix Hernández, Seattle Mariners
National League Latino MVP Pitcher of the Year
Johnny Cueto, Cincinnati Reds
American League Latino MVP Relief Pitcher of the Year
Dellin Betances, New York Yankees
National League Latino MVP Relief Pitcher of the Year
Rafael Soriano, Washington Nationals
American League Latino MVP Rookie of the Year
José Abreu, Chicago White Sox
National League Latino MVP Rookie of the Year
Jorge Soler, Chicago Cubs
American League Latino MVP Designated Batter
David “Big Papi” Ortiz, Boston Red Sox
Juan Marichal Latino MVP Distinguished Pitcher of the Year
Bartolo Colón, New York Mets
Latino MVP Gold Glove Awards
Yadier Molina, Catcher – St Louis Cardinals
Adrian González, 1st Baseman – Los Angeles Dodgers