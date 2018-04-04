2017 Latino MVP Winners Are… • Latino Sports

The results are finally out for the prestigious Latino MVP awards now celebrating their 28th year awarding the most prestigious award given to Latino Baseball Players. The awards are voted on by members of the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) made up of Latino sports writers & broadcasters from around the country and the Caribbean.

The awards began in 1989 when many Latino sports professionals believed that Ruben Sierra was overlooked by the Baseball Writers Association of American (BBWAA) for the American League MVP who gave the award to Robin Yount of the then Milwaukee Brewers. Yount had a good year as well, but arguably, the young Sierra in his third year with the Texas Rangers had led the league in five of the seven offensive categories. Many sports writers, especially those from Puerto Rico and many cities in the mainland with large concentration of Puerto Ricans and Latinos believed Sierra should have been the American League MVP.

That was when Latino Sports president, Julio Pabón who was in Puerto Rico at the time first learned about the controversy and organized the first LatinoMVP award the preceding year. Since that day in 1990 Latino Sports has been organizing the award on a yearly basis. “This award is to allow Latino players to get the recognition that they deserve and become the role models that many young Latino children need to see,” Mr. Pabón had stated during the first award ceremony held in *Yankee stadium in 1990.

Today’s winners receive a commissioned watercolor painting from nationally recognized sports artist, James Fiorentino and, or a caricature by known illustrator, John Pennisi.

28th Annual LatinoMVP Winners

American League Latino MVP

José Altuve, Houston Astros

National League Latino MVP

Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

American League Latino MVP Pitcher: Ervin Santana, MN Twins

Relief/Closer of the Year , Edwin Díaz, Seattle Mariners tied with Alex Colomé, Tampa Bay Rays

National League Latino MVP Pitcher: Gio Gonzalez, Nationals

Relief/Closer: Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

American League Rookie: Yuli Gurriel, Astros National League Rookie : Jorge Alfaro, Phillies

Congratulations to all the winners.

Latino Sports will be making award presentations throughout the 2018 baseball season.