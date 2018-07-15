 2018 All-Star Weekend • Latino Sports

Washington, DC: I drove down from Philadelphia today where yesterday I was attending the National Puerto Rican Agenda conference. Driving down today in intermittent torrential rain made me think if there was going to be a Futures Game tonight, or if it was going to be delayed.

By the time I arrived in D.C. the clouds had cleared a bit, still somewhat hazy, but great day for a baseball game. This is the first time I have been to this National Park. The park, one of the newest for this franchise is what the wave of future parks will probably build around.

Nice waterfront by Nationals Park. (Photo Latino Sports)

The park is located near the Potomac Riverfront, which makes a trip to this park, or just walking the riverfront a treat.

The park itself is fan friendly with seats fairly close to the playing field and many concessions stands to delight most palates.

The main event tonight is the Futures Game. This is a game of the top minor league prospects. MLB, MLB.com, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs select the players. The teams are divided between, the U.S.A players and World players, every player born in the U.S.A. playing against players born outside the U.S.A.

A future star already being asked for autographs. (Photo Latino Sports)

I really enjoy watching these games because here is where you get a chance to see the formation of some of the future stars of baseball. I particularly look forward to seeing, Buddy Reed who is from the Boogie Down Bronx and playing for the San Diego Padres in their Lake Elsinore Storm, California A League.

