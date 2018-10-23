2018 World Series Roster: Latino Sports Edition • Latino Sports

MLB World Series

Bronx, NY: The crisp Autumn air and the darkening nights of late October is a sign of one thing and one thing only. The World Series. As the leaves change its color from a forest green to a rustic pigment of red, orange and yellow, baseball prepares to crown a new champion. The winner of the American League Pennant, Boston Red Sox, and the winner of the National League Pennant, Los Angles Dodgers, will challenge each other for the 2018 World Series title starting Tuesday night in Boston.

As you look through the rosters you will see both teams in the World Series are diversified with players from various countries. But it poses one big question for all of us here at Latino Sports: Which players from Latin America and the Caribbean will be seen on the field at the 2018 World Series?

We have the answer.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Boston Red Sox

Eduardo Núñez, 2B 2018 : .265 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI ’18 Postseason : .188 AVG, 3 H, 1 RBI

Rafael Devers, 3B 2018 : .298 AVG, 21 HR, 66 RBI ’18 Postseason : .350 AVG, 6 R, 7 H, 1 HR, 7 RBI



LA Dodgers

Manny Machado, SS (Born in Miami, FL, of Dominican decent) 2018 : .297 AVG, 37 HR, 107 RBI ’18 Postseason : .250 AVG, 7R, 11 H, 3HR, 9 RBI

(Born in Miami, FL, of Dominican decent) Pedro Báez, RHP 2018 : 4-3, 3.01 ERA, 62 SO, 56.1 IP ’18 Postseason : 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 10 SO, 6.2 IP



PUERTO RICO

Boston Red Sox

Alex Cora, Manager Led the Boston Red Sox to a 108-54 regular season record (best record in Boston Red Sox history) Led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series after going a combined 7-2 following the completion of the divisional and championship series



Christian Vázquez, C 2018 : .207 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI ’18 Postseason : .227 AVG, 3 R, 5 H, 1 HR, 5 RBI



LA Dodgers

Enrique Hernández, OF 2018 : .256 AVG, 21 HR, 52 RBI ’18 Postseason : .115 AVG, 2 R, 3 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI



CUBA

Boston Red Sox

J.D. Martinez, C (Born in Miami, FL, of Cuban decent) 2018 : .330 AVG, 43 HR, 130 RBI ’18 Postseason : .313 AVG, 4 R, 10 H, 2 HR, 9 RBI

LA Dodgers

Yasiel Puig, OF 2018 : .267 AVG, 23 HR, 63 RBI ’18 Postseason : .333 AVG, 3 R. 10 H, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Yasmani Grandal, C 2018 : .241 AVG, 21 HR, 68 RBI ’18 Postseason : .125 AVG, 2 R, 3 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI



VENEZUELA

Boston Red Sox

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP 2018 : 13-5, .382 ERA, 146 SO, 129.2 IP ’18 Postseason : 0-0, 7.36 ERA, 4 SO, 3.2 IP



Sandy Leon, C 2018 : .177 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI ’18 Postseason : .000 AVG, 1 R, 0 H, 0 HR, 0 RBI



MÉXICO

LA Dodgers

Julio Urías, LHP 2018 : 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 7 SO, 4.0 IP ’18 Postseason : 1-0, 2.70, 3 SO, 3.1 IP



ARUBA

Boston Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts, SS 2018 : .288 AVG, 23 HR, 103 RBI ’18 Postseason : .278, 3 R, 10 H, 1 HR, 5 RBI



CURACO

LA Dodgers