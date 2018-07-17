22 Latinos In Tonight’s Baseball All-Star Game • Latino Sports

Washington, D.C.: When we talk about the “Latinization of Baseball” it can not be more obvious than watching tonight’s Baseball All Star Game and seeing the number of Latinos that will be playing.

According to tonight’s rosters there are a total of twenty two (22) Latinos playing. The National league has a total of 7 players and the American league has more than double, fifteen (15) Latino players.

The statistics have varied somewhat, but in general one can agree that 27 percent of major league players and closer to 50% percent (conservatively) of minor league players are Hispanic. This is one business that I can say that Latinos are over represented.

As we watch tonight’s game take a moment to make the game educational for your children. Ask them to find out what Latin country the Latino player that is on the screen, or announced is from? If I was still teaching, this would be one of my homework assignments. When we make learning fun, everyone benefits, MLB, parents and children.

Every season we enjoy seeing the contribution of Latino players to the development of America’s pastime.

BTW: Who are you rooting for, American, or National league?