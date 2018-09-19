The 28th Annual LatinoMVP Awards • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: It’s award season in the Bronx for Latino Sports. Wednesday afternoon at Giovanni’s restaurant in the South Bronx, Latino Sports presented three awards to three individuals who have proven their dedication to the Latino community in their every day life. At the 28th Annual LatinoMVP Awards, the Padrino Community Award was presented to New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman and Hostos Community College President David Gomez.

The oldest and most prestigious Latino award given to an athlete is the LatinoMVP award which was given to New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. Sanchez was not able to attend Wednesday’s events, as he prepares to help his team win game two of the Yankees vs. Red Sox series and gain ground on top the American League Wild Card. Brian Cashman accepted the award on his behalf.

For the first time in 28 years, Major League Baseball has recognized the Latino Sports awards, they sponsored Wednesday’s event alongside BronxCare and Latino Sports Writers and Broadcast Association.

Julio Pabon introducing the Latino Sports Awards recipients

Julio Pabon and Brian Cashman, portrait by James Fiorentino

Brian Cashman and James Fiorentino

Brian Cashman and James Fiorentino

Julio Pabon, Joshua M. Rivera and John Pennisi