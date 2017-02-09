The 37th Annual Thurman Munson Awards [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Tuesday, February 7, 2017, the 37th Annual Thurman Munson Awards took place from the Grand Hyatt Hotel located at 42nd Street. More will be written and in the meantime, here’s a quick rundown of the event…

The honorees that evening included New York Yankees rookie sensation Gary Sanchez, 1977 Yankees World Series champions and Thurman’s teammates Bucky Dent and Graig Nettles (Munson LEGEND Award) in the 40th Anniversary of the title, current New York Mets infielder Wilmer Flores, and Super Bowl winning New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz.

Thurman Munson’s widow Diana Munson, who has attended all of the previous 36 benefits, and has been involved since the dinner’s inception, and and Sanford J. Schlesinger, Founding Partner, Schlesinger Gannon & Lazetera LLP, “Corporate Hero” Award.

About the Thurman Munson Awards

The Thurman Munson Awards Dinner which pay homage to the late, great Yankees captain, has raised nearly $15 million for programs that serve New York City children and adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The AHRC New York City Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that supports programs enabling children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead richer, more productive lives, including programs of AHRC New York City.

AHRC New York City is one of the largest organizations of its kind, serving 15,000 children and adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injuries and other disabilities.