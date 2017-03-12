 Dominican Power Hitting Beats USA • Latino Sports

World Baseball Classic 2017

Dominican Power Hitting Beats USA

By

on

The scenario was set for this clash between the two top teams in Pool C of the World Baseball Classic. Dominican Republic Vs. USA was the game that everyone was waiting to see. Both teams had one victory each, but only one of them would leave with a victory.

The stadium had been sold out three weeks prior to tonight’s game. The games attendance of 37,446, established a new record for Marlins Park. The ballpark’s previous high was 37,116 on Opening Day in 2014. According to MLB this was the largest crowd of any of the games thus far in this 2017 tournament.

Team USA was winning this game and had many believing that the USA was about to pull off a victory against a team that has not lost a game in the last nine World Classic games.

USA starter Marcus Stroman (Toronto, Blue Jays), had quieted the Dominican bats for 4 2/3 innings. He allowed just three hits and struck out four batters, including Toronto teammate Bautista. However, the bullpen squandered a 5-0 lead as the Dominican team scored seven unanswered runs to beat the USA on pure Platano power of homeruns by: Machado, Cruz and Marte to beat USA 7-5.

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

