Pinstripes Return Home For HOPE Week • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/LatinoSports

Bronx, NY – On Monday night, the New York Yankees will return home for the first of seven games at Yankee Stadium. The stretch will feature a four-game series vs. the Kansas City Royals (Monday-Thursday, May 22-25) and a three-game set vs. the Oakland Athletics (Friday-Sunday, May 26-28).

The ninth annual HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) will run from Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26. The initiative is a unique week-long community program that brings to light five remarkable stories intended to inspire individuals into action in their own communities.

Since its inception in 2009, the Yankees have recognized more than 40 different organizations as part of HOPE Week. Each day over the five-day stretch, the Yankees will reach out to an individual, family or organization worthy of recognition and support, surprising honorees with a day celebrating their accomplishments.

Outreach will often take place away from Yankee Stadium, allowing the Yankees to personally connect with individuals in settings that highlight their greatest successes. Fans can learn more about the initiative by visiting the official website at www.hopeweek.com.