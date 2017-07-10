Latino Sports

This 88th All-Star Game weekend is bringing an influx of Latinos this weekend to Miami, more than the usual numbers that this Latino haven draws. Puerto Ricans, Dominicans and other baseball loving Latinos will be coming from all over, especially from cities on the Eastern coast and from the islands of Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic.

Miami is Baseball Gala and everywhere you go you see baseball fans of all ages wearing the apparel of their hometown teams. The baseball All-Star game is not just the annual gathering of the best baseball players from both leagues, but also the annual gathering of baseball fans from many walks of life.

I’ve met families and individuals that had saved money all year just to make the All-Star weekend their family vacation. Of course, these are not just your typical family, or individuals, but rather a hard-core baseball family, or individual that considers baseball their passion.

This weekend I have seen several outside promotions that have taken the stars of today and yesterday to the community. T-Mobile is running a promotion with several Marlins players like, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Osuna getting haircuts in South Beach. On another side of town, Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez who is headed to the immortal Baseball Hall of Fame on July 30th, 2017 has been doing appearances in several local liqueur stores where many community folks have been able to meet and greet the best catcher they have seen in their lifetime.

Therefore, the baseball All-Star weekend provides something for every baseball fan in and outside of the stadium.