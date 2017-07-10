 • Latino Sports

This 88th All-Star Game weekend is bringing an influx of Latinos this weekend to Miami, more than the usual numbers that this Latino haven draws. Puerto Ricans, Dominicans and other baseball loving Latinos will be coming from all over, especially from cities on the Eastern coast and from the islands of Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic.

Miami is Baseball Gala and everywhere you go you see baseball fans of all ages wearing the apparel of their hometown teams. The baseball All-Star game is not just the annual gathering of the best baseball players from both leagues, but also the annual gathering of baseball fans from many walks of life.

I’ve met families and individuals that had saved money all year just to make the All-Star weekend their family vacation. Of course, these are not just your typical family, or individuals, but rather a hard-core baseball family, or individual that considers baseball their passion.

Iván Rodríguez making, Mark Soto of DeSoto Wine & Spirits. (Photo Latino Sports)

This weekend I have seen several outside promotions that have taken the stars of today and yesterday to the community. T-Mobile is running a promotion with several Marlins players like, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Osuna getting haircuts in South Beach. On another side of town, Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez who is headed to the immortal Baseball Hall of Fame on July 30th, 2017 has been doing appearances in several local liqueur stores where many community folks have been able to meet and greet the best catcher they have seen in their lifetime.

Iván Rodríguez posing with fans, Gabriela Mercado & Blanca Canino-Vigo after signing a unique Latino Sports poster that celebrated Iván's season with the Yankees. (Photo Latino Sports)

Therefore, the baseball All-Star weekend provides something for every baseball fan in and outside of the stadium.

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

