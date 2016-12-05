The 5 Points Statement Regarding The Future Of The New York Cosmos And The Team's Unpaid Staff • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Anthony Merced

NEW YORK – Over the course of the 2016 season the Cross Island Crew, La Banda Del Cosmos and the Borough Boys (Collectively known as the 5 Points), have continued to give their unwavering support to their soccer club, the New York Cosmos.

Today, the 5 Points demand that Seamus O’Brien and Jeremy Wilkins sell their controlling share in the New York Cosmos. We ask for this to happen immediately in an effort to save our 2017 season that would allow us not only to defend our 2016 NASL Championship but to also continue the legacy of the New York Cosmos for years to come.

Their improper management has brought us to the brink of existence and the 5 Points asks for a resolution to this impasse immediately. Furthermore, we ask the current owners for the immediate reinstatement of all staff, players, and coaches as well as the payment of any debts owed to them.

Any questions can be directed to Christian Lucero or Cesar Trelles at the [email protected].

Disclaimer: Outside of social media accounts that bare our name and releases such as these, the 5 Points are not represented by any media outlets, podcasts, or blog sites that may reference our name or refer to us in any capacity.

For further information on the 5 Points we can be followed on Instagram & Twitter at @5_points_nyc or via the previously mentioned email.