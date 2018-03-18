Thank You Beltrán & Correa For Making All Boricuas Proud & Not Attending Trump's Reception. • Latino Sports

I personally congratulate both Carlos Beltran and Carlos Correa for not attending the White House ceremony for the Houston Astros that took place Tuesday March 12th, 2018.. Though they did not make a political issue of it, or make any statement other than, “family & personal issues” I firmly believe that they did not attend for the same reasons that so many other athletes that are not supposed to be socially conscious skipped their invites to the White House as well.

They just could not stomach being part of an event for a President who has alienated this country more than any other president in our lifetime. Knowing both, Beltran and Correa I could not see them standing anywhere near a president who has made glaring sexual, racist and divisive remarks against people of color. Especially in the case of Puerto Rico where his quick in and out visit post Hurricane Maria was condescending and insulting to the Puerto Rican people.

I’m proud that both Beltran and Correa can be added to the list of players like NFL’s Tom Brady and the over two dozen other Patriot players who did not attend last year’s team invite to the White House, or, this year’s Philadelphia Eagles players. They can be added to a growing long list that also include Olympic athletes and the entire Golden State Warriors Championship team that was not invited by Trump because so many players including Stephen Curry told reporters he didn’t want to go.

Below is an article that appeared in Puerto Rico’s El Nuevo Dia. We translated for your pleasure.

Correa and Beltrán rekindled the discussion on Puerto Rico in the US

By Noel Algarín Martínez

Perhaps very few knew that on Monday, March 13, Puerto Rican baseball players Carlos Beltran and Carlos Correa preferred to be somewhere other than the White House in Washington.

That day, the champions of the Major Leagues, the Houston Astros, traveled to the residence of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to receive a tribute. The visit included all the topics of this type of event: the delivery of a jersey of the Astros with the name of Trump inscribed on the back, group photos and a brief speech by the president to recognize the team, and in which There was a joke about the stature of the Venezuelan, José Altuve.

What was missing was the presence of Beltrán and Correa, two important players in the historic 2017 campaign of the Astros, who had never won a World Series title. The veteran Beltran, now in retirement, had anticipated that he would not go to meet the with Trump, because he preferred to stay with his current team: his family. The young Correa, meanwhile, was excused from the trip for “family obligations.”

A day later, Correa explained that he did not accompany his team to the White House to remain with his family and his fiancée in Florida preparing a new consignment of supplies to Puerto Rico for the victims of Hurricane Maria.

Beltrán, likewise, has not stopped sending aid and getting to know first-hand the needs of the people.

Correa and Beltrán explained that his absence from the White House was not a political message against Trump, although both expressed their dissatisfaction with the slow response of his administration to help Puerto Rico after the hurricane.

They were right; that was not a political statement, it was a declaration of principles. It is evident that the “family obligations” of Correa and Beltrán, natives of Santa Isabel and Manatí, respectively, are not limited to those who carry their blood, but to those who were born under their banner. For both of them, meeting their families is also helping the extended family that Puerto Ricans form.

In a country where houses with blue awnings on the roofs still dominate the landscape and where citizens without electricity are numbered in the thousands, it is clear that much remains to be done to recover. Beltrán and Correa have it very clear. So they know that there is no visit to the White House that is worth or replaces what is worth and means the dignity of a people that continues to struggle to get ahead.