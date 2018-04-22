April 22nd Historic Day For Roberto Alomar • Latino Sports

Translated in part from El Nuevo Dia – On Friday night, April 22, 1988, at the Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, the local Padres were visited by the Houston Astros, who were then active in the National League.

That day, a young middleman, 20 years old and a native of Salinas, Puerto Rico came on the field for the first time in the majors, possibly without thinking it would be the start of a glorious career.

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the debut of Puerto Rican Roberto Alomar, a member of the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and considered one of the best players in the history of this game.

“I am very grateful of all the people who helped me, because my career was not me doing it alone”, said Alomar to El Nuevo Día when reviewing his career. “For example, the support of my parents was very important in my development as a person and a player. In addition, there are many coaches, partners, friends and other people that I will never forget. Thank God I was able to develop the talent He gave me and play good baseball throughout my career, “he continued.

In the first game of his career, Alomar batted 4-1. He was the first of his 2,724 undisputed in a career of 17 seasons. And that first hit was achieved before another member of the immortals room, righthander, Nolan Ryan.

That night, other Puerto Rican figures witnessed the debut of Alomar. For San Diego, in addition, the receiver Benito Santiago, the first baseman Carmelo Martinez and shortstop, Dickie Thon.

And the moment was more special for Alomar, since one of the coaches of the Padres was his father, Santos.

In the same first inning, and after a single to center off the legendary Tony Gwynn, Alomar went to the batter’s box and with the count 0-2, hit a shot by the box that passed by the ‘hole’ between the shortstop and the third base that allowed him to reach base safe.

The achievements recorded by Alomar during his career were impressive: he compiled two World Series rings, 12 All-Star selections, 10 Gold Gloves, four Silver Bats and the prestigious LatinoMVP award and in the end, his entry into the room of immortality of baseball as a member of the Hall of Fame. Fame in 2011

He also played with the Toronto Blue Jays (1991-1995), the Baltimore Orioles (1996-1998), the Cleveland Indians (1999-2001), the New York Mets (2002-2003), the Chicago White Sox (2003- 2004) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (2004). He announced his retirement in the middle of the spring training of 2005. He was 37 years old.

He finished with an average of .300, 2,724 hits, 504 doubles, 80 triples, 210 homers, 1,508 runs scored, 1,134 RBIs and 474 stolen bases, combining one of the best gloves in history with contact hitting, occasional power and speed in the bases.

Alomar says he is satisfied with all the moments he lived in each of the seven teams, but his best memories were with the Blue Jays. There he won his two championship rings (1992-93).

Toronto was special

“For me, all the teams I played with are important. It was great to be able to play in the Major Leagues and represent Puerto Rico every day. But yes, it was with the Toronto Blue Jays that I won two World Series and that’s why I had the satisfaction of entering the Hall of Fame with their cap. I represented Puerto Rico all the time. For me, being Puerto Rican was the most important thing as a person and as a player, “said Alomar, whose number 12 was withdrawn by the organization and that he picked for “21” back words in honor of Roberto Clemente, that he was named after.

And, obviously, the moment to enter the HOF was the most memorable.

“I never thought of being in the Hall of Fame and that was my biggest dream come true: being in the Hall of Fame in front of my parents in Cooperstown and also representing Puerto Rico and the Latinos. It was unforgettable. I have to thank God for giving me such a beautiful career. And now my duty and my commitment are with the youth, so that in the future they have the same opportunities, or even better, than I had, “he added.