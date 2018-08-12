Yanks Overpower Rangers, Take Weekend Series • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Half my life is over as the New York Yankees overpowered the Texas Rangers by a final score of 7-2. Truth be told, Yankee Stadium is possibly one of the best places to work through an existential crisis. Why do you think we’re here? Do you know?

The only thing exciting about Sunday’s matinee at the ballpark was the foul balls flying to the stands. Outside of a home run ball, the foul has to be one of the most coveted fan prize in baseball. You catch one and you’ll always be connected to the action in the field.

From the pitcher who threw the ball, to the batter who swung away and to you catching it, you’ll forever be connected to that play. As far as the score goes… that’s out of your control. Sit back, enjoy the game and always, be ready for any incoming foul ball.

With the season rounding to third base, the Yankees have not been able to put a dent in the Boston Red Sox’s 9.5 games lead in the American League East. Despite posting a 6-1 record, the Yankees best chance of making it to the postseason will be through winning the Wild Card. Sunday’s business-as-usual win is exactly what the Pinstripes needed.

Game Summary: Sunday, August 12, 2018