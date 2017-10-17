After 75 Years, Pro Boxing Returns to SF Armory • Latino Sports

SAN FRANCISCO — The SF Armory will see its first title fight in over 75 years when Karim Mayfield and Miguel Dumas battle for the WBU Welterweight Americas Belt on October 21, 2017. Until the 1940s, the San Francisco Armory was known as the “Madison Square Garden of the West,” and held weekly title fights.

“Boxing was an integral part of the Armory’s history, and San Francisco history,” said Audrey Joseph, Director of Events at the Armory and longtime boxing fan. “The Mayfield-Dumas match will be the first championship in City since 1992, and will feature two SF natives competing for titles. We couldn’t be prouder to host this historic night in our venue.”

The October 21 main event will see San Francisco native Karim “Hard Hitta” Mayfield take on undefeated Miguel Dumas for the belt. Also on the card: San Francisco’s Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller defending her ranking in the boxer’s first hometown fight.

The 104-year old Armory has undergone extensive massive renovations in the past few years, in a bid to establish the Armory’s 40,000 sq. ft Drill Court as San Francisco’s premiere entertainment venue.

The Armory has been hosted a wide variety of events, ranging from international DJ sets (Eric Prydz, Pride at the Armory) and major concert tours (Betty Who, Jon Bellion) to major theatrical productions (ACT’s production of Blackwatch, Hell at the Armory), fundraisers and smaller, more intimate performances by artists like Emmylou Harris.

The October 21 match will be the venue’s first championship sporting event.

Back to Business: Championship Boxing

Karim Mayfield vs. Miguel Dumas

Sat, October 21, 2017

5:30 PM – 10:00 PM PDT

The Armory

333 14th Street

San Francisco, California 94103

Tickets available on Eventbrite.com