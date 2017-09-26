Aaron Judge Tops 7 Of 10 Topps NOW Cards • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Over at Yankee Stadium, the postseason bound New York Yankees lead 4-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning. All rise… Yankees RF Aaron Judge’s record-setting rookie year has included plenty of highlights and accolades.

One measure of his immense popularity is his appearance on seven of the top 10 Topps NOW cards issued to date in 2017. Judge, featured again today after his two-homer peformance on Monday set the mark for rookie round-trippers (50 and counting), has accounted for the first, second, third, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth highest selling card of the year, topping out at 8997 sold of the one featuring his Home Run Derby title and 8623 of the one commemorating his 495-foot blast at Yankee Stadium and two-homer day on June 11.

Judge also ranks No. 1 with 26 total cards issued with his likeness this year, outdistancing fellow rookies Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and Rhys Hoskins of the Phillies. In the A.L. MVP race, Judge is the clear favorite (at least on the Topps front), with contenders Chris Sale (11 cards), Corey Kluber (eight), Mike Trout (six), Francisco Lindor (four) and Jose Altuve (two) distantly behind.

The latest Judge card is available through 3 p.m. Wednesday at Topps.com.

Topps NOW is the joint venture between Topps and MLB that provides the best images to fans on a daily basis. It has sold just under ONE MILLION cards in less than two seasons, making it the most successful business platform for TOPPS in recent history.