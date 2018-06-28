Adidas Destined Profiles: Gabriel Jesus y Chicharito • Latino Sports

New York, NY – With both Brazil and Mexico advancing to the Round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, here’s a couple of player profiles the fine folks from Adidas sent me for your viewing eyes.

The first clip profiles Brazilian player Gabriel Jesus. It’s titled, From Street to Stardom. The second clip profiles Mexician player, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and it’s titled, Creating Your Own Legacy.

While the path they took to make to World Cup is different, the fact that they made it to the beautiful game’s most coveted tournament is something they have in common. Interesting enough both their teams face each other on Monday, July 2 at 10am EST. With that said, enjoy both profiles…