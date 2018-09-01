Adiós Summer, Yanks Squeak Past The Tigers • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – With the summer days coming to an end, Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium provided us a crisp autumn feel. After a rough start, Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka found his groove as he earned his 10th win of the season as the New York Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers 2-1.

The game changer was Gleyber Torres two-run home run in the fifth inning. For Torres, it was his 22nd for the season. From there, the Yanks defense & pitching tamed the Tigers.

Congrats to RHP Dellin Betances who became the first reliever in Major League Baseball history to record a minimum of 100 strikeouts for his record-setting fifth consecutive season. For Betances, this was his second save of the season. Adiós Summer…

Fun Fact: Summer officially ends on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Game Summary: Saturday, September 1, 2018