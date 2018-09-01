Adiós Summer, Yanks Squeak Past The Tigers • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – With the summer days coming to an end, Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium provided us a crisp autumn feel. After a rough start, Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka found his groove as he earned his 10th win of the season as the New York Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers 2-1.
The game changer was Gleyber Torres two-run home run in the fifth inning. For Torres, it was his 22nd for the season. From there, the Yanks defense & pitching tamed the Tigers.
Congrats to RHP Dellin Betances who became the first reliever in Major League Baseball history to record a minimum of 100 strikeouts for his record-setting fifth consecutive season. For Betances, this was his second save of the season. Adiós Summer…
Fun Fact: Summer officially ends on Saturday, September 22, 2018.
Game Summary: Saturday, September 1, 2018
- FINAL SCORE: Yankees 2 (86-50), Tigers 1 (54-82)
- WINNING PITCHER: Masahiro Tanaka (10-5; 7.0IP, 7H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 6SO, 0HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Daniel Norris (0-3; 4.1IP, 1H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 7SO, 1HR)
- SAVE: Dellin Betances (2)
- HOME RUNS (Yanks): Gleyber Torres (22nd HR/5th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Tigers): None
- ATTENDANCE (Paid): 42,816
- TIME: 3:00