Adrián Beltré And His 3,000th Hit Cake [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Whenever the New York Mets have a lead, it’s never safe. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the early going, the Amazins are struggling to maintain their 4-3 lead.

If you’re a fan of Adrián Beltré, then you’ll be happy to know that in the sixth inning, he hit a solo home run to reduce Texas’ three-run deficit to two. As a result of hitting his 11th home run ofthe season, Beltré gave the Rangers some life with a 4-2 score.

Hours prior to the first being thrown, Beltré was surprised with a cake honoring his 3,000th hit by both Mets and Rangers players and Dominican barber Jordan Lopez. As media members hovered to record and photograph the moment, for once it appeared everyone in the field were one. Everyone was sincerely happy for Beltré who appeared appreciative of the gesture in his special humorous way. With that said, Mets still lead the Rangers 4-3.