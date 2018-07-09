Afro-Latino Festival of New York: #IDENTITYANDBEYOND [Information] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The Afro-Latino Festival of New York (www.afrolatinofestnyc.com) returns July 13, 14 & 15 with a weekend of panels, films, concerts, workshops, food and wine, vendors and technology. The 2018 theme, #IDENTITYANDBEYOND embraces the current renewed dialogue about Afrolatinx identity.

It challenges us to look beyond identity to the cultural, socio-economic and political implications of identity. Through our Cultural Ambassador Exchange program, we are pleased to welcome official delegations from Colombia to celebrate the rich contributions of Afro-Colombians. We are also pleased to welcome delegations from Brazil and Panamá who will share their cultural, civic and human rights agendas.

The Festival starts on Friday July 13, 2018 with Afrolatin Talks, a day long conference in collaboration with OkayAfrica. For the third consecutive year, the world famous Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture will host and sponsor. We are excited to welcome our 2018 Keynote Speaker, Urenna Best, Esq. Director of the National Secretariat for Afro-Panamanian Development.

The annual Awards lunch will honor distinguished individuals including Ms. Best and will give posthumous awards to AfroBrazilian activist and legislator, Marielle Franco and Afro-Colombian activist Bernardo Cuero. The day closes with a live interview with Ingrid Silva Afro-Brazilian ballerina from the Dance Theater of Harlem.

Day 2, Saturday July 14, 2018 features our expanded Liberación Film Festival, hosted by our newest sponsor, the Abrons Center for the Arts. The day includes screenings of more than 12 films from Colombia, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Panama,and more, including 1 First Look, 1 World Premiere and 4 U.S.

Premieres; screenings will be followed by panel discussions. We will also host a live interview with actor Elvis Nolasco (Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It and TBS’s Claws). In collaboration with popular beer and wine festival Tap + Cork, the Festival is pleased to introduce La Bebida, a unique activation where guests can sample beer and wine from Latin America and continental Africa while enjoying their films. The day includes vendors, food, art, live music, and an evening reception.

Day 3, Sunday July 15, 2018, which will be held at the The Well Brooklyn, includes the outdoor concert, vendors and World Cup viewing. Performances by Amara La Negra, La Tribu de Abrante, LATASHA, and direct from Colombia, Profetas and Palma Chonta. Thursday July 5, 2018, in association with City Parks Foundation Summerstage, the festival copresents Haitian band, RAM, Paul Beaubrun and DJ Hard Hittin Harry at Springfield Park in Queens, NY.

We are excited to work with all our community organizations and partners including the Ministry of Culture-Colombia, Secretary’s of Ethnic Issues, Tourism and Culture from the Department of Valle del Cauca- Colombia, SENADAP-Panamá, CONEGPA, the New York Blood Center, Project Achieve, Firelight Media, NACLA, OkayAfrica, Haiti Cultural Exchange, Afrolatino Travel, and AfroCrowd.

FOR TICKETS, LINEUP, PROGRAM, DIRECTIONS & FAQ: www.afrolatinofestnyc.com