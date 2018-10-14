ALCS: The Winner Takes It All [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – All season long, I’ve expressed how the New York Yankees are a team that will enterain you during the Regular Season. However, when the Second Season of MLB arrives, the Pinstripes will fold because of their lack of small ball, consistent starting pitching, lack of bunts and basestealing. Needless to say, I was correct.

Following the New York Yankees 4-3 ALDS Game 4 loss to the Boston Red Sox, I haven’t paid too much attention to the rest of the postseason. When it’s said and done, the Red Sox are everything the Yankees aren’t. In fact, the defending World Series Champions, the Houston Astros are everything the Yankees aren’t. Everything I pointed out that the Yankees lack, both Astros and Red Sox possess. In my opinion, whoever wins the ALCS will go on to win the World Series.

Last season, I picked the Astros. Prior to Houston’s commanding 7-2 ALCS Game 1 victory, I picked the Astros to repeat last season’s success. As ABBA’s classic song, “The Winner Takes It All,” blares repeatedly inside my head, I believe that the eventual winner of their series will go on to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.

With that said, enjoy the photos and lyrics…