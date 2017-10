Bronx, NY – On a humid Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, Greg Bird’s solo homer in the seventh inning was enough to power the New York Yankees to a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians in the third game of the ALDS.

Before the first pitch is thrown tonight, enjoy the photos of last night’s Game 3 taken longtime Latino Sports photographer Bill Menzel. With that said, I want to take a moment to thank Bill, Daniel Budasoff, and George Napolitano for all their hard work this season.