Heading To ALDS Game 3, Yanks Against The Wall • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After back-to-back ALDS games in Progressive Field, the New York Yankees return to Yankee Stadium down 0-2 to last year’s World Series runner-ups, the Cleveland Indians. With Game 3 taking place tomorrow night, the Yanks backs are against the wall.

In the first game of the ALDS, the Indians dominated New York by a final score of 4-0. On Friday night, CC Sabathia combined with the three homers by Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks and Greg Bird gave the Yankees an 8-3 lead. The idea of the Pinstripes returning to the South Bronx with the series tied at 1-1 came to a crushing end when the Indians powered their way to a 13-inning 9-8 victory. So where does this leave New York?

If the Yankees have any chance of advancing to the American League Championship Series, then they’re going to have to win three consecutitve games against a Cleveland Indians team who finished their final 39 games of the regular season with 35-4 record.

The odds of the Indians losing three straight games is possible. Remember the 2016 Golden State Warriors? Let’s switch the tune of this article. Currently, I’m typing away on my laptop from Yankee Stadium. As I’m clicking away on the keys, I’m listening to Motown classics and the sound of the bats connecting to balls during the Indians batting practice.

While baseball is a sport of unsolved mysteries, it’s also a game of probabilities. In the case of Friday night’s game, New York should have held on to win. While Francisco Lindor’s monstrous grand slam and Jay Bruce’s game-tying homer clearly changed the momentum, there was one call that should have been made but it wasn’t.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi should have listened to catcher Gary Sanchez’s and home-plate umpire Dan Iassogna’s hit-by-pitch call in favor of Lonnie Chisenhall’s. Replays clearly showed that bill tipped of the Chisenhall’s bat. Had the call been overturned, New York would have escaped the sixth inning leading 8-3. Would they have won the game?

Who knows?

During Saturday’s press conference, Girardi was questioned about his non-challenge.

With that said, here’s a transcript of several of the questions and answers…