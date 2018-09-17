Altuve & Gurriel Receive Their LatinoMVP Awards • Latino Sports

Houston, TX: There are exactly 1,421 miles from New York City to Houston, Texas. This is quite a distance for us to travel to present two LatinoMVP awards to members of the world champions, Houston Astros. Venezuelan born, José Altuve had won the prestigious LatinoMVP for his outstanding 2017 season (there was no debate, or even a close second as he had won the AL MVP). We also owed Cuban born, Yuli Gurriel his 2017 Rookie season.

For the past 28 years of the LatinoMVP awards they have usually been given in New York City. Since both leagues play in New York, all teams come through one of the two New York Teams. In most cases we have been able to communicate with the winning players, their teams, or agents and arrangement were made to award the player.

However, their have been cases where a team only travels to New York once, or twice and for a variety of reasons we were not able to communicate, or have our prestigious awards (water color art by nationally known artist, James Fiorentino and a caricature drawing by respected illustrator, John Pennisi) ready in time for a presentation.

Things were more difficult when those awardees were from a Western division, or Central division team like in the case of Altuve and Gurriel. However, thanks to Major League Baseball stepping up and sponsoring the award which is considered the oldest and most prestigious awards given to Latino players, we now have the opportunity to travel outside of New York City to personally give the awards to players in their home stadiums something that is appreciated by the players and their local fans.

Thanks to MLB’s sponsorship we no longer have to wait more than one season to give a player an award that was due, but were not able to so until perhaps one, or two seasons later.