Amazin' Bullpen Support Conforto's Performance • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – For a the remainder of the New York Mets 2017 MLB Season, I’m going to mainly cover the trials and tribulations of the bullpen. As popular as it is to discuss Michael Conforto’s coming of age season to José Reyes road to redemption and Matt Harvey’s personal crossroads, I find the Amazins bullpen to be exciting.

Why the bullpen? For starters, they’re not starters. They’re a collective group of pitchers assembled to ensure their team wins. Outside of job responsibilities, I’m curious to learn how their performances affect them in the long run. Who stays? Who is traded? Who is released? Who will be hero? Who will be goat, not the greatest of all time?

Who?! Who?! Who?!

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets defeated the San Diego Padres by a final score of 9-3. Had it not been for the Amazins’ seven-run first inning performance, they might have struggled throughout the evening because RHP Matt Harvey’s 5.0 innings of grinding performance. He command was shaky and his velocity was down. Nevertheless, the pitcher whose life is at crossroads threw 103 pitches in which he struck out six batters, allowed two runs on three hits to earn his third victory of the season.

Whereas Harvey struggled on Tuesday, the coming of age season of Michael Conforto continues to blossom. In the first inning, Conforto went two-for-two as he rocked Royals pitcher Jhoulys Chacin with his 12th home run of the season and a single. According to Elias, Conforto is the first Amazin’ ever to produce three RBI in the first inning as the leadoff hitter. Then in the fourth inning, Conforto blasted his 13th home run of the season.

