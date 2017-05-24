Amazin' Collaspe Lead To Padres Victory • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It was the bottom of the ninth inning, bases loaded, no outs, Mets down 6-5 to the Padres. Batting for the Mets, Curtis Granderson. With an opportunity to at least tie game and the give 23,933 spectators an opportunity to believe in their struggling Amazins, Granderson struck out.

One out, next up, Rene Rivera. Similar to Granderson’s position, Rivera was in position to produce the tying and possibly the game-winning that hit his team so desperately needed. Instead of being a hero, Rivera struck out, thus leaving runners stranded on base.

Down to what could possibly their final out of the game, Mets OF Juan Lagares duplicated what Rivera and Granderson did prior, he left runners stranded on all three bases. Ballgame over and the New York Mets (19-25) fall to the San Diego Padres (17-31) by a final score of 6-5 at Citi Field. So what exactly happened? To be continued…

