Amazin' Doubleheader At Citi And Wilmer • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – There are rare doubleheaders on the Major League schedule and those that occur are necessary because of postponements due to rain. So at Citi Field it was a late Monday afternoon start between the first place Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets that was made into two because of a rainout back on April 22nd.

Usually they want a day-night dip because that means separate revenue at the gate. Straight doubleheaders don’t generate the revenue of separate admissions but leave that for another day. This was baseball in July and two games for one that once was the normal occurrence before big business got into the picture.

For the Mets, a team that lost 17 of their last 20 at home, the Wilmer Flores 10th inning walk-off home run in the first game kept a slim first game crowd waiting for their hero. The home run that sneaked around the left field foul pole gave the Mets a rare and needed 10-inning 4-3 win.

And a win at Citi Field where Flores hopes to remain after the July 31 non trade deadline. He remains this cult hero of sorts and knows nothing more than being a New York Met. There were a good amount of scouts zooming in on Flores who can be that everyday player or clutch hitter off the bench.

“Not looking to rush things,” Flores said about the 92 mile fastball he hit off Phillies reliever and loser Victor Arano. “I was thinking about it,” he said about the home run ball.

Later in the evening, Flores got the start at second and was moved to third. And with the injury to Todd Frazier and a strain to nis rib cage, Flores will get more starts at third base and continue to be shifted in the infield. That was the indication that was given by manager Mickey Callaway.

Thing is, Flores has become a hero with the home run ball. He also has become the hero at Citi Field and with the walk-off home run or hit for the Mets. This was a pinch-hit walk-off home run, second of the season and fourth of his career

“His ability to put a good swing on the ball,” said manager Mickey Callaway. And in particular making contact late and in situations off the bench. The 10th career walk-off RBI surpassed David Wright and goes in the Mets record books.

Flores has also been the Mets most consistent hitter and swinging the hot bat. More so, that bat has scouts looking and there is a possibility, not like the almost trade of 2015, that Flores could be packaged in a deal and out of New York.

Callaway said, “He’s been kind of of on fire lately and tonight, big situations again and he put a good swing on probably a pitch that wasn’t executed and he made him pay.”

The Mets also got production from Asdrubal Cabrera, 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. The 14th home run for Cabrera in the first inning, a game-tying solo shot, also extended a 13-game hitting streak against the Phillies dating back to August 11 of last season. His 51st RBI are tied for the most he’s had in his career prior to the All-Star break.

But this night and first game, it was about Wilmer Flores. The four walk-off home runs are tied for most in Mets history with Cleon Jones, Chris Jones, Kevin McReynolds, and Mike Piazza….

Second Game Goes to The Phillies: There were four hits between the two teams and the Mets made a late inning run to make the nightcap interesting. Flores again had an RBI double with two out in the ninth that produced the Mets run, their second hit in a 3-2 loss that got them a split of the twinbill.

And it was Flores who had both Mets hits, now hitting .306 in his last 42 games with 12 doubles, six homers and 22 RBI since May 4th.

“Means you’re coming through when you have to,” Flores said. He said it is always good to celebrate that walk-off moment. Now with three weeks before that trade deadline will Wilmer Flores have more big hits with the Mets?

NOTES: Jason Vargas had a minor league rehab start for Brooklyn Monday night in the NY Penn League and hoped to be back in the Mets starting rotation before the all-star break. On the disabled list since June 22 with a strained right calf, Vargas tossed 6.0 innings, allowed 1-hit, no runs and struck out nine against Staten Island.

“It felt good to get out there on the mound in a competitive situation again,” he said. “Physically I came out feeling great. Was able to work on all my pitches.”

Comment: Ring [email protected]