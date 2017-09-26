Amazin' Late Inning Season Walk-Off Win For Mets • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Again with not much to play for the Mets and Atlanta Braves are putting the finishing touch before packing their bags and heading home. However late inning dramatics always are interesting and the Mets made sure of that with a 4-3 walk-off win in the ninth inning Tuesday evening at Citi Field.

The winning hit was delivered from the rookie, Travis Taijeron, his first career walk-off RBI single that went with his third career multi-hit game. And there was more as the Mets and Braves look at next year and respective managers analyze the lineups as to who can contribute out of the bullpen and off the bench.

For the Mets, Rafael Montero worked 6.0 innings and allowed three runs, earned on eight hits in a no-decision. He struck out five and walked two, but as with Montero he had to work in and out of trouble and used a changeup as his best pitch. With next year and decision making this was Montero’s sixth quality start and over his last nine outings has a 3.96 ERA.

For the Braves, 71-86, they have that chance to finish ahead of the Mets in the standings. R.A. Dickey got the start, fifth against his former team and tossed 6.2 innings allowing two runs on five hits. Since 2015 against the Mets, Dickey has a 3.90 ERA.

This one again had the Mets trying to find ways to attack the knuckleball. Brandon Nimmo went 2-for-4 and his double to right in the second inning at the time off Dickey left him stranded. What got Dickey out of the game was a two-run homerun to left in the seventh inning off the bat of Kevin Plawecki, his third of the season.

“Always good coming back here,” said Dickey who was traded to Toronto after the 2012 season. The Mets in return got the services of catcher Travis d’Arnaud and righthander Noah Syndergaard.

“I have a lot of history here,” said Dickey. “This is a place where I revived my career. That two run home run was the ballgame for me,” he said.

The other milestone for the Braves was a hit, the 200th this season for outfielder Ender Inciarte. The double to right in the first inning off Montero also led to a run. Inciarte is the seventh in Braves franchise history to reach that milestone and first since Marquis Grissom who had 207 hits in 1996.

“It’s hard to do,” said Inciarte. “Especially with a long season. Hope I can do it again. Part of if was staying consistent and healthy.” And Inciarte has been the Braves most consistent hitter and is a part of the future that looks promising in Atlanta.

As for Dickey, who pitched shutout ball for six innings, there is speculation this could have been his last start. The 42-year old veteran said he would discuss a final start down in Miami this weekend where the Braves conclude their season.

Retirement is uncertain for Dickey, Though for Mets manager Terry Collins the speculation continues about his future. For now, Collins continues to manage every game as if it means something. The Mets want to go out respectable before going home after their final game at Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.