Amazin' Michael Conforto Named To All-Star Team • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Mets outfielder Michael Conforto was named the Mets’ lone representative to the 2017 All-Star Game that will take place in Miami next Tuesday night.

Most Mets fans were disappointed that Jacob deGrom was left off the squad but my guess is that he will wind up in Miami next week anyway. Many pitchers who have been selected historically have had to miss the game because of injuries.

In other Mets news, Mets manager Terry Collins was asked on Sunday about his team having to play the Nationals at 11 AM on July 4 in Washington. “Some of these guys haven’t played a game that early since they were in the Gulf Coast League!” he laughed.

I was saddened to learn of the passing last week of former Mets pitcher Anthony Young who lost 27 straight decisions from 1992-93 yet never lost his upbeat disposition. The Mets requested a moment of silence before Friday’s game.

Mets infielder TJ Rivera was impressed with the snazzy stars and stripes design of the Major League Baseball uniforms that were worn by players for the long Independence Day weekend. Surprisingly the players themselves don’t get to keep the various promotional uniforms that they wear on the field according to Rivera.

He chuckled when I told him that he should complain to the Players Association. He may have to go to a local Lids store where New Era is selling MLB-licensed patriotic caps.