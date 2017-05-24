Amazin' Michael Conforto Is Topps! • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s late Wednesday afternoon and I’m at Citi Field for tonight’s New York Mets (19-24) vs. The Fathers from Saint Diego (16-31). Last night, the Amazin’ Michael Conforto multi-homer performance lead the way for New York as they crushed San Diego by a convincing score of 9-3.

Now in the bottom of the first inning, Conforto already blipped a single. With him on first base, I can only wonder whether or not he will hit a cycle tonight. Before we know, let’s talk about the baseball cards many of us grew up, Topps.

Coming off Tuesday’s two-homer, four-RBI performance, Conforto has gotten the attention of the fine folks from Topps as they issued its first Topps NOW card.

Fans can purchase the card through 3 p.m. on Thursday by clicking here.