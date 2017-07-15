Amazin' Start To Kick Off The Second Half • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – For me, Tuesday’s All-Star Game and four-day break couldn’t have come in a better time. Due to the Majors gruelling schedule, covering both the Mets and Yankees can feel grueling at times. Nevertheless, I’ve loved the experience.

From arriving hours before a game to staying past 1am in the morning, it’s been fun. Whether I’m talking with the security guards, a member of the grounds crew, cleaning crew, dining room staff, interns, and of course, other media members, I’ve enjoyed the conversations. For me, there’s more to sports than the game itself.

Every game I cover is another interaction with a fellow human being who may have had a bad day or they’re one step closer to their achieving their dreams. For me, the opportunity to explore baseball’s core and dynamics has been a privilege.

With that said, let’s talk about the Amazins…

The chips may down for the New York Mets but their 14-2 win over the Colorado Rockies served notice to every team in the National League and their fans that the Amazins are a second half baseball club.

Regardless of their 40-47 record, the Mets are mathematically in position of making it to the postseason. For New York, it’s about the chase and not about the catching up to their National League East rivals, the Washington Nationals.

Game after game, inning after inning, run after run… all New York has to do is play smart baseball and hope their injured players return to form.

On a wet and drowsy atmosphere at Citi Field, the Mets had to overcome a horrific top of the first inning. Trailing the Rockies 1-0 after the top of the first inning, the Amazins were fortunate that Jacob deGrom’s shocking 26 pitches only allowed Colorado to produce one sole run.

Once deGrom settled in as the ace pitcher that he’s been all season, threw 104 pitches, struck 11 batters, surrendered four hits/2 runs in 8.0 innings of work. In winning his 10th game of the of season, deGrom had won his sixth straight start.

In addition, he also registered his seventh double-digit strikeout game of the season. Pitching with confidence while allowing fewer walks, deGrom’s performance this season has been one of the best things going on for the Mets.

Another player whose play has done more talking than himself is none other Mets CF Michael Conforto. Coming off a successful debut in the All-Star Game, Conforto belted his 15 home run for the season and finished the night going 2-for-4. Following his three-run home run, Conforto now has 45 RBI for the season.

Complimenting Conforto’s performance was 3B T.J. Rivera. On Friday night, Rivera went 2-for-4 as he drove in three runs following his double and home run. Like Conforto and deGrom, Rivera’s play is demonstrating the potential and future the Amazins will have if they’re able to keep their core players together.

If baseball is indeed a young man’s game, then a veteran like Jose Reyes love for baseball was evident as he finished Friday night batting 3-for-5.

For a veteran player who over a month ago openly admitted that he wasn’t sure whether he’ll ever have the opportunity to play baseball in the Majors again, Reyes is making the most of what could be his final run. In his last 22 games, Reyes has batted .325.

Playing healthy for the first time in a long time, Yoenis Cespedes quietly played a marvelous game as he finished Friday night batting 4-for-6 and driving home and RBI. Overall, it took a team effort to defeat a very good and competive 52-40 Rockies team.

With that said, both teams will resume their second of three game series on Saturday at 7:10pm at Citi Fiti. Good Night, Good Morning, Always Believe…

