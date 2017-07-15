Amazin' Win To Kick Off The Second Half • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – The chips may down for the New York Mets but their 14-2 win over the Colorado Rockies served notice to every team in the National League and their fans that the Amazins are a second half baseball club.

Regardless of their 40-47 record, the Mets are mathematically in position of making it to the postseason. For the Mets, it’s about the chase and not about the catching up to their National League East rivals, the Washington Nationals.

Game after game, inning after inning, run after run… all New York has to do is play smart baseball and hope their injured players return to form. On a wet and drowsy atmosphere at Citi Field, the Mets had to overcome a horrific top of the first inning.

Trailing the Rockies 1-0 after the top of the first inning, the Amazins were fortunate that Jacob deGrom’s shocking 26 pitches only allowed Colorado to produce one sole run. Once deGrom settled in as the ace pitcher that he’s been all season, threw 104 pitches, struck 11 batters, surrendered four hits/2 runs in 8.0 innings of work.

In winning his 10th game of the of season, deGrom had won his sixth straight start while registering his seventh double-digit strikeout game of the season. Pitching with confidence while allowing fewer walks, deGrom’s performance this season is one of the best things going on for the Mets.

Another player whose play has done more talking than himself is none other Mets CF Michael Conforto. Coming off a successful debut in the All-Star Game, Conforto belted his 15 home run for the season and finished the night going 2-for-4. Following his three-run home run, Conforto now has 45 RBI for the season.

Complimenting Conforto’s performance was 3B T.J. Rivera. On Friday night, Rivera went 2-for-4 as he drove in three runs following his double and home run. Like Conforto and deGrom, Rivera’s play is demonstrating the potential and future the Amazins will have if they’re able to keep their core players together.

If baseball is indeed a young man’s game, then a veteran like Jose Reyes love for baseball was evident as he finished Friday night batting 3-for-5. In his last 22 games, Reyes has batted .325. His younger teammate, Yoenis Cespedes finished Friday night batting 4-for-6 and driving home and RBI.

Overall, it took a team effort to defeat a very good and competive 52-40 Rockies team. With that said, both teams will resume their second of three game series tomorrow at 7:10pm at Citi Fiti. Good Night, Good Morning, Always Believe…

