The Amazing Kreskin Believes He Can Help Mets Pitcher Matt Harvey [Interview] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – A Mentalist for over five decades, he has appeared on the Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman, the Howard Stern Show, Regis & Kathy Lee and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to name a few.

At 82-years-old, the Amazing Kreskin hasn’t demonstrated any signs of slowing down. As stated on his website, AmazingKresking.com…

With a showman’s flair, a comedian’s wit, and the capacities of a bona fide Mentalist or thought reader, The Amazing Kreskin has, for six decades, dramatized the unique facets of the human mind…his own. His very name has become an integral part of pop culture throughout the world.

During the past fifty years Kreskin has had a television series, his own board game by Milton Bradley, twenty published books, and a major motion picture inspired by his work.

In the 1970’s Kreskin headlined his own television series for five and a half seasons called, ‘The Amazing World of Kreskin’ which can now be viewed on www.hulu.com.

With that said, here’s my interview with the Amazing Kreskin…