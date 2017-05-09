Amazins Climb Back To .500, Beat The Streets • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – I wanted to take a moment to commend the fine work our photographers and writers here at Latino Sports have done for us in the early going of the 2017 Season of Major League Baseball. While we do cover other sports and entertainment events, the sport of baseball is what inspired the creation of Latino Sports almost 30 years ago.

The work combined with the passion each individual has put forth in the early going of the season makes my job fun to enjoy. Sure the work is there and when we’re on the same page, the rest seems to fall into place. For me, it’s a joy to see each individual at either Yankee Stadium or Citi Field. One way or another, the game will be decided. Seeing the individuals whose work and professionalism I respect on a regular basis isn’t a guarantee.

While I should be writing about the New York Mets… thanking my team and you, the reader, for your dedication is what fuels our small and humble online publication to work hard and justify why we belong in the same field and press box with the Media Goliaths.

Thank you and back to the Amazins…

After a day where the Mets addressed several on and off the field issues, the club who many wrote off a few weeks ago ended Tuesday night as the now .500 New York Mets who at 16-16 dominated the San Francisco Giants by a final score of 6-1 here at Citi Field.

The winning pitcher for New York was Zack Wheeler (2-2) who played his best game of the season with a 6.0 inning, two-hit, one run, four strikeouts performance in 95 pitches of work. Before you read Rich Mancuso’s take of today, learn about Beat The Streets…