Flushing, NY – Now that the MLB 2018 season has arrived, I will be enjoying the photos and articles our guys will be providing in their baseball coverage. With that said, enjoy Professional Wrestling Iconic Photographer, George Napolitano photos of his coverage of the Amazins 9-4 convincing Opening Day win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day at Citi Field! Meet the Mets! Meet the Mets! Step right up and greet the Mets!