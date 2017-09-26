Amazins Defeat Atlanta For Second Straight Night • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – For the New York Mets, their season is already over.

Who stays, who leaves remains to be seen. Win the game, lose the game, the season ends this coming Sunday. The best the Mets can do right now is finish their injury-plagued season with a respectable 70-92 record. Anything is possible…

Against the Atlanta Braves, the Mets overcame RHP Rafael Montero’s shaky start as they rallied to defeat their National League rivals by a final score of 4-3. After being down 3-0 after six innings, the Mets produced four runs in the final three innings. Jump starting the Amazins rally was Kevin Plawecki who in the seventh inning his 3rd home run of the season. His two-run homer (the 220th overall for the Mets) off R.A. Dickey narrowed the gap as the Braves barely held on to a 3-2 lead.

After New York tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth, Mets closer Jeurys Familia entered the game in the ninth inning and pitched a scoreless inning. With the possibility of the game going into extra innings, Mets OF Travis Taijeron crushed his first career walk-off RBI as he drove in the game-winning run. For New York, this was their fifth walk-off win of the season. On Wednesday night, the Amazins will play their final home game of the season.

