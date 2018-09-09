Amazins Double Up On The Phillies • Latino Sports

“We’re only here for a little while, and you’ve got to have some fun, right? – Burt Reynolds
Flushing, NY – On a cloudy and chilly Saturday at Citi Field, the New York Mets crushed their National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, by a final 10-5 score.
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard lead the way for the Amazins as he won his 11th game of the season. He was complimented by Michael Conforto’s 2-for-5, HR, 2R performance. For Conforto, his homer was his 22nd of the year. With the season coming to an end, one has to wonder how good the Mets could have been had their players not suffered all these injuries. On a positive note, they’re in position to close out the season strong.
Game Summary: Saturday, September 9, 2018
- FINAL SCORE: Mets 10 (64-77) vs. Phillies (74-67)
- WINNING PITCHER: Noah Syndergaard (11-3; 6.2IP, 12H, 4R, 4ER, 5BB, 4SO, 1HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Zack Eflin (9-7; 3.0IP, 4H, 6R, 6ER, 3BB, 5K, 1HR)
- SAVE: None
- HOME RUNS (METS): Todd Frazier (17th HR/3rd Inning); Michael Conforto (22nd HR/8th Inning)
- HOME RUN (PHILLIES): Rhys Hoskins (29th HR/6th Inning)
- ATTENDANCE: 25,094
- TIME: 3:12