Amazins Double Up On The Phillies • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On a cloudy and chilly Saturday at Citi Field, the New York Mets crushed their National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, by a final 10-5 score.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard lead the way for the Amazins as he won his 11th game of the season. He was complimented by Michael Conforto’s 2-for-5, HR, 2R performance. For Conforto, his homer was his 22nd of the year. With the season coming to an end, one has to wonder how good the Mets could have been had their players not suffered all these injuries. On a positive note, they’re in position to close out the season strong.

Game Summary: Saturday, September 9, 2018