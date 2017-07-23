Amazins Fall To Athletics, Conclude Homestand • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets had to endure an hour rain delay before losing to the Oakland Athletics by a final score of 3-2. It was game which featured the strengths and weakness of Mets pitcher, Rafael Montero.

Despite the outcome not being in his favor, Mets manager Terry Collins expressed how Montero’s pitching had kept the Amazins within striking distance of tying the game with the possibly of sweeping the A’s in the final game of their three-game series. Regardless of Montero’s unimpressive 1-7 record, his solid pitching is gaining the trust of his manager.

In 7.0 Innings of work, Montero threw for 99 pitches. Unfortunately for Montero, three of his pitches converted to solo home runs by Marcus Semien, Khris Davis and Matt Chapman. Truth be told, that was all the A’s needed to escape Citi Field with a win.

For the Amazins, they finished their 10-game homestand with a 6-4 record. Out of the three series played, the Mets won two and split one. With a 45-51 record, the Amazins now go on a 10-game road trip. They’ll return to Citi Field on Friday, August 4 to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. While on the road, can the Amazin’s win majority of their games?

