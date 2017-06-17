Amazins Inability To Win One Over The Nats Drag On • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On a soggy and somewhat chilly Saturday afternoon, the New York Mets ultimately fell to the Washington Nationals by a final score of 7-2. Despite a valiant effort in defeat, the Amazins have lost all six of their home games to the Nats this season.

In their current four-game series against the Nationals, the Mets are 0-3. Offensively, Washington has sprayed the baseball all over the field and beyond as they’ve outscored New York by a dominating score of 22-9. With one more game to play in their current seven-game home stand, the Mets have a dismal 2-4 record.

Prior to their series against their National League East rivals, the Mets injuries have mounted up and they’re facing one of the best pitching units in all of baseball. On Saturday, the Amazins faced Nats pitcher Stephen Strasburg.

In 5.1 innings of work, Strasburg surrendered two runs and six hits. Complimented by his teammates offensive three-home run firepower performance and defense, Strasburg earned his eighth win of the season. Both teams will play their final game of their series when they return to Citi Field for tomorrow’s Father’s Day baseball matinee.

With a disappointing 30-37 record, it’s really incredible that the Mets are only seven games out of .500. For a team that takes a step forward, they’ve consistently taken four steps backwards. To be continued…

Game Summary