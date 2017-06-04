Amazins Lack Pitching and Hitting In Loss To Pirates • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – For every positive step the New York Mets have taken this season, they take a few back. On Sunday, the Amazins were rocked 11-1 by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates were simply too much for the Amazins. On the day, fans were given a bat and ball set, it was Pittsburgh who put on clinic as they out-hit New York by a total of 15-7.

On Sunday, it was the Pirates David Freese, Andrew McCutchen and John Jaso who clobbered the Mets in convincing fashion. Freese drove in three runs while Jaso picked apart the pitching with his 2-for-4 perfomance. To add the final nail in the coffin, McCutchen blasted his ninth homer of the season in the ninth inning.

It was a three-run homer. They only good thing the Mets had going for them was in the morning when it was sunny and warm throughout Citi Field. Once the game started, the weather converted itself to cloudy, windy and rain. It symbolized the Amazins outing.

As a result, they concluded their seven game homestand with a disappointing 3-4 record. For the season, the Mets are a disastrous 14-19 at home. Following their loss to the Pirates, New York is now 3-11 in day games which includes a 2-7 record on Sundays.

Regardless of their roster of injured players, the Mets have enough talent to be a competitive .500 club. As of right now, their hitting, pitching and defense are scattered all over Citi Field like a jigsaw puzzle. With the 2017 season of Major League Baseball now in the first week of June, the Amazins are now an underachieving 24-31.

The solution is clear. The Amazins are going to have to work with what they have and try to grind out as many wins as they can. It’s become evident that for the time being, New York lacks pitchers who could go seven innings. The need for Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz to return to the rotation is a priority. It’s even clearer that without their closer, Jeurys Familia, the bullpen is currently out of sync.

As far as hitting goes, the Amazins are feast and famine. Even without Yoenis Céspedes, Michael Conforto and Wilmer Flores have been played exceptionally well this season. In order for the Amazins to have a shot of ending the first 81 games of the season with a .500 record, pitching and hitting has to be on the same page. Don’t worry, there’s hope…

And it’ll begin in Texas where they have a three-game series against the Rangers.

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…