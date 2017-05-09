Amazins Lead Giants, ESPN’s Béisbol Experience • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Regardless of the injuries, player behaviors and any form of setback, the New York Mets have continued to remain relevant in the metropolitan area and beyond.

Winners of seven out of their last ten games, the 15-16 Amazins are one win away from having .500 record. On Monday night, New York recorded their first walk-off win of the season when they rallied to defeat the San Francisco by a final score 4-3. Last night’s hero was Neil Walker in the bottom of the ninth delievered the game-winning run.

Prior to Walker’s heroics, the Amazin’ bullpen of the Mets kept the team in the game as they shut down the Giants offense for the final three innings of the game. Twenty-four hours later at Citi Field, the Metropolitans instantaneously jumped to a 4-0 lead after the first inning. Now in the bottom of the fifth inning, they lead the Giants by a score of 5-1.

