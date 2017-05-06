Amazins Lead Marlins, Syndergaard Sighting • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s the bottom of the first inning and with only one out, the New York Mets jumped to an early 3-0 against their opponement, the Marlins. The Amazins have rocked Marlins RHP Odrisamer Despaigne for three hits. Horrible debut for Despaigne…

Hours prior to game time, Mets pitcher, Noah Syndergaard, made his appearance known as he arrived to Citi Field during the team’s batting practice. In between exhanges of pleasantries and hugs with his teammates and staff, Syndergaard was in good spirits.

Despite the fact that it’ll be more than likely be six weeks before the player many refer as Thor throws a ball, I believe Syndergaard’s making an appearance was good for his teammates moral. Winners of five of their last seven games, the Amazins conclude the first inning leading Miami by a 5-0 score.

With the game now in it’s second inning, will the Mets hold on for the win?