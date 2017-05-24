Amazins Lead Padres, MLB All-Star FanFest • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After five innings of baseball, the New York Mets lead the San Diego Padres by a close score of 5-3. Down 1-0 in the early going, the Amazins erupted for five runs between the third and fourth innings.

Unfortunately for New York, they allowed the Padres to get back in it. But with so much baseball left to be played, anything can happen. Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…

With that said, here’s a Press Release regarding MLB All-Star FanFest…

Numerous legends of Major League Baseball and the Miami Marlins will make appearances at MLB All-Star FanFest from July 7th-11th at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Fans will have the opportunity to receive free autographs and participate in question-and-answer sessions and clinics led by former players, all included with the price of MLB All-Star FanFest admission.

FanFest will feature appearances by MLB All-Star Ambassadors Jeff Conine and Hall of Famer Tony Pérez, as well as Hall of Famers Orlando Cepeda, Andre Dawson, Fergie Jenkins, Juan Marichal and Dave Winfield, plus 2017 Hall of Fame inductee, Tim Raines.

Marlins franchise favorites expected on-site include Cliff Floyd, Jack McKeon, Carl Pavano, Edgar Renteria, and Benito Santiago among others. FanFest will also welcome softball greats Jennie Finch, two-time U.S. Olympic softball medalist and recently-named MLB Youth Softball Ambassador, and Lisa Fernandez, three-time Olympic Gold medalist and current Assistant Coach for UCLA’s Women’s Softball team.

Below is a list of former players scheduled to make appearances during FanFest#. For more details on the growing list of participants, fans can visit allstargame.com/fanfest.

MLB All-Star FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which opens on Friday, July 7th and runs through Tuesday, July 11th, is the world’s premiere interactive baseball theme park with more than 40 attractions for fans of all ages.

Throughout the show floor, fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with some of their favorite players across the League. FanFest will feature more than 40 interactive exhibits and attractions including clinics taught by current and former MLB players, free autograph sessions with Marlins legends and Hall of Famers, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum exhibits and much more.

MLB All-Star FanFest attractions are included in the price of admission, and the only additional costs are for concessions and memorabilia. Specially-priced $13 tickets for All-Star FanFest can be purchased online only at the following link (http://www.allstargame.com/mvpoffer).

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Marlins Park (July 11th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 10th), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game (July 9th), All-Star FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center (July 7th-11th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place around the city.

The 88th Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by partners in more than 180 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States, while ESPN Radio and ESPN Radio Deportes will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game.

MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week and to purchase tickets, please visit AllStarGame.com and follow @AllStarGame on social media.