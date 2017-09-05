Amazins Lose, deGrom Admits He Was Terrible • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Jacob deGrom said he was terrible after tossing 3.2 innings and allowing a career high nine runs Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. This was his ninth loss of the season in a game the Mets lost 9-1, and so the questions are is something wrong with deGrom?

Or was this fatigue setting in for the Mets best pitcher this season? After an outstanding first inning that included three straight Phillies going down or swinging on strikes, it was all downhill from there. The Phillies jumped on the deGrom fastball and slider though the velocity was still there and that posed the question.

Is there something wrong with Jacob deGrom or is this a matter of fatigue as the righthander is nearing a season and career high 200 innings pitched.

There is speculation about a foot issue and that was downplayed by deGrom and manager Terry Collins. So it could be fatigue and there was no mention about deGrom missing a few starts of the possible four that may be scheduled to complete his season.

“That’s a possibility this time of year,” said Collins about a fatigue issue. “Certainly not a Jacob deGrom type of game. He couldn’t get the ball down.” This was the first start that deGrom failed to complete 4.0 innings since working 3.2 innings on July 23, 2016 at Miami.

And with this loss the Mets were officially eliminated from postseason contention and are a season tying 20 games under .500. There was no mention or thought of deGrom sitting down as the Mets are playing out the string. Personal achievements such as 200 innings may not be worth the cost of deGrom sustaining any type of extra energy or risk of a bad arm.

The Mets need deGrom healthy next season along with the other core of Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, and Zach Wheeler if they intend to be contenders again.

The loss was also the first time in deGrom’s 11 career starts against the Phillies that he or the Mets have lost.

As to sitting out his next start, deGrom said “I don’t need a break. I was terrible tonight. Got to make better pitches. It’s unacceptable.” To make matters worse, opposing pitcher and winner Ben Lively singled home two runs in the second inning before hitting his second career homer with a two-run shot in the fourth inning,

It was a fastball and one of many that deGrom could not locate as he gave up 10 hits. For certain deGrom does not intend to skip a start or two and he has denied that fatigue has set in. But the Mets are aware they need a healthy and effective Jacob deGrom next season.

Caution is better than the milestone of innings pitched. The Mets will look at this carefully and have plenty of time to evaluate where this goes as they play out the string.