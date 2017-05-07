Amazins Overwhelmed By Ureña's Pitching • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Gloomy days like today have the ablity to slow down one’s routine. For a ball game that lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes, Sunday’s game between the New York Mets and Florida Marlins felt like a painful five-hour affair.

Losing 7-0 to Miami, the Amazins (14-16) failed to break even with a .500 record. Instead of a Sunday victory, they were held to a one-hit performance by the pitching execution of Marlins RHP José Ureña. Earning his first win of the season, Ureña pitched for six innings allowed one hit and zero runs in 63 pitches.

Complimenting Ureña’s pitching perfomance was Giancarlo Stanton’s multi-homer performance. Playing the role of Shazam, the 27-year-old Californian rocked Mets LHP Adam Wilk with a three-run home runin the first inning to give the Marlins a 3-0 lead.

Then in the third inning, lightning struck twice as it’s thunderous sound off Stanton’s bat indicated the ball was leaving ballpark. While Stanton rounded the bases, all Wilk’s could do is painfully stare and hope that the inning would conclude as the Marlins now lead 4-0.

To be fair, hours before the game, Mets announced that Adam Wilk’s was replacing Mets regular starter Matt Harvey. For violating the club house rules, Harvey was sent home without pay for three days.

Mets manager Terry Collins made it clear that Harvey’s situation is a private matter and it will be addressed internally. Hopefully, Harvey and the organization are able to put this situaion past them because the Amazins are going to need him down the stretch.

As far as Adam Wilk’s performance goes, one has to wonder how much time was he allotted to prepare for today’s game. From what many of us witnessed, not much. In 3.2 innings, Wilks surrendered eight hits, six runs, five earned and three home runs as he was painfully routed. Other than that, there’s nothing else to dissect. The Amazins were shut out, held to one hit as they were rocked both offensively and defensively.

With this series now concluded, New York begins a three game aeries against the San Francisco Giants. The first game takes place tomorrow at 7:10pm. Will the Mets have sufficient time to put today’s loss behind and pick up the a win against the Giants?

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…